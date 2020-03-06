

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus death toll in the United States increased to 14 on Friday as the House of Representatives passed an emergency spending Bill worth $8.3 billion to fight the deadly virus.



All but one of the deaths were reported in the state of Washington.



More than 225 cases have been confirmed across 19 states in the country.



Maryland, adjacent to the nation's capital, was the latest state to report coronavirus infection, where Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency.



Coronavirus testing kits were dropped on a rope to cruise ship The Grand Princess, which is being quarantined off the coast of California with many passengers and crew members infected on board.



In other parts of the world, the Netherlands has recorded its first coronavirus death, Dutch health officials said Friday.



On Thursday, Britain reported its first COVID-19 fatality.



Serbia, Cameroon, Bhutan and Vatican have confirmed their first coronavirus case.



An adviser to Iran's foreign minister has died from coronavirus, the official IRNA news agency reported.



Iran has shut more than 60000 mosques to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The number of coronavirus cases in Belgium has more than doubled in the last 24 hours to 109.



Seoul has suspended all visas and the visa waiver program for Japanese visitors in retaliation to quarantine measures imposed by Tokyo on South Korean travelers.



Global coronavirus cases crossed 100,000 and deaths rose to more than 3,300, according to John Hopkins University.



The World Health Organization said the virus is spreading 17 times faster outside China, where the death toll reached 3034.



