

Friday, March 6, 2020.



As more countries start reporting new cases of COVID-19, the outbreak appears to be slowing in China, where it all originated.



Vatican, Serbia, Peru, Columbia, Cameroon, and Togo reported their first cases of coronavirus on Friday.



There have been 80,651 confirmed cases and 3,070 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in China as of March 6. Globally, 102,235 people have been infected with the virus and 3,497 deaths have been reported so far.



According to Zhang Boli, director of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and a member of the central government expert group in Wuhan, there will be no new infections by end-March in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.



In the U.S., the death toll due to the coronavirus has risen to 17, and 330 people have been infected.



President Donald Trump signed into law an $8.3 billion emergency funding for combating the spread of the coronavirus on Friday.



Washington, Florida, California, Maryland, and Kentucky are the states in the U.S. that have declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus.



South by Southwest, a high-profile two-week music event held every year in the month of March, in Austin, Texas, has been canceled this year over coronavirus fears. Last year, 74,000 people had attended the event, with more than 19,000 coming from outside the U.S., according to reports. This is for the first time that the event has been canceled in its 34-year history.



Japan, which is scheduled to host the Summer Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9, 2020, has reported 348 confirmed cases of coronavirus. If the Olympic Games are canceled over the coronavirus spread, Japan's annual gross domestic product growth will see a decline of 1.4 percent, writes SMBC Nikko Securities in a report released Friday.



