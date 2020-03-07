

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) has temporarily closed its London offices until Monday March 9, after a Singapore-based employee who visited in February was diagnosed with coronavirus.



'An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices 24-26 February 2020,' a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Friday.



'We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then', Facebook said in a statement.



