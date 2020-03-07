

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG said that its Supervisory Board renewed the contract of Michael Söding, CEO Automotive Aftermarket, until December 31st 2023.



Michael Söding first joined the Schaeffler Group in 2002 and was appointed Head of the company's then aftermarket business in 2009. He joined the Board of Managing Directors in 2018 when the company's Automotive Aftermarket business was established as a division of Schaeffler Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHAEFFLER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de