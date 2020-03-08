

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Monday scheduled to release final Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to see a final downward revision to -6/6 percent on quarter and -1.7 percent on year.



Japan also will see January figures for current account and February data for bank lending. The current account is tipped to show a surplus of 623.5 billion yen, up from 524.0 billion yen in December. Overall bank lending was up 1.9 percent on year in January, while lending excluding trusts gained an annual 2.0 percent.



Japan also will see February results for the eco watchers survey. The index for current conditions is tipped to show a score of 35.7, down from 41.9. The outlook is pegged at 37.5, down from 41.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX