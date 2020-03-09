

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product saw a downward revision to -7.1 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.



That was worse than expectations for -6.6 percent after last month's preliminary reading suggested a decline of 6.3 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP sank 1.8 percent - also missing expectations for a drop of 1.7 percent and down from -1.6 in the preliminary reading.



Nominal GDP fell 1.5 percent on quarter, missing expectations for -1.3 percent and down from -1.2 percent. The GDP deflator gained 1.2 percent on year, shy of expectations for 1.3 percent - which would have been unchanged.



