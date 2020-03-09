

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 612.3 billion yen in January, the ministry of Finance said on Monday - up 6.6 percent on year.



That was shy of expectations for 623.5 billion yen and up from 524.0 billion yen in December.



The trade balance reflected a deficit of 985.1 billion yen - also missing forecasts for a shortfall of 962.0 billion yen following the 120.7 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



The adjusted current account saw a surplus of 1,626.8 billion yen, shy of forecasts for 1,664.1 billion yen and down from 1,852.0 billion yen a month earlier.



