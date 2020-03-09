

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS of $1.11, compared to $0.44, a year ago. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com was $63 million, compared to $23 million, prior year.



Fourth-quarter total revenue was $135 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year. Online game revenue was $132 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year.



For the first quarter of 2020, Changyou expects: total revenue to be between $123 million and $133 million, including online game revenue of $120 million to $130 million; and non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited to be between $39 million and $44 million, and non-GAAP net income per ADS to be between $0.69 and $0.78.



