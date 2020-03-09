

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) reported profit before tax of 351 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 259 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 8.6 pence compared to 66.7 pence. Group operating profit was 810 million pounds compared to 708 million pounds.



Fiscal year total revenue, net of reinsurance payable, increased to 4.18 billion pounds from 2.55 billion pounds. Net premiums written rose to 3.48 billion pounds from 2.16 billion pounds.



The recommended final dividend of 23.4 pence per share is expected to be paid on 19 May 2020.



The Board of Phoenix Group announced that Jim McConville, the Group Finance Director and Group Director Scotland, will be standing down on 15 May 2020. He will be succeeded by Rakesh Thakrar, current Deputy Group Finance Director.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de