

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc. (DRX.L), an electricity generation company, Monday confirmed that it has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 2,562MW of capacity from its existing gas, pumped storage and hydro assets.



The agreements are for the delivery period October 2023 to September 2024, at a price of £15.97/kW and are worth 37 million pounds in that period.



The company noted that the latest agreements are in addition to existing agreements which extend to September 2023.



Drax said it did not accept an agreement for the 60MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine or CCGT at Blackburn Mill.



A new-build CCGT at Damhead Creek and four new-build Open Cycle Gas Turbine projects participated in the auction but exited above the clearing price and did not accept agreements.



