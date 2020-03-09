

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the investor sentiment index to fall to -12.2 in March from 5.2 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro retreated against the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the yen. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.1376 against the greenback, 116.82 against the yen, 1.0595 against the franc and 0.8671 against the pound at 5:25 am ET.



