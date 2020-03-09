

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is recalling H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb salad kit citing possible undeclared allergens such as peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves Tuscan Herb Chopped Salad with best by date of March 11, manufactured by Dole for H-E-B. The products were sold at H-E-B stores across Texas. No other H-E-B or Dole-branded products were impacted in the recall.



The agency noted that incorrect masterpack, i.e., kit with dressing and other toppings, was unintentionally used during the production of the salad. However, there were no reports of any illnesses or allergic reactions till date.



People who have an allergy to peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected products.



The consumers who bought the recalled products will get a refund.



In similar incidents, the FDA recently announced that Chicago, Illinois -based Vita Food Products, Inc. has recalled Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce for potential mislabeling and undeclared milk.



Earlier, New Capstone, Inc. recalled certain packages of Restructure vanilla protein powder and Whole Foods Market, owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, recalled select Green Chile Chicken Tamales across 24 states. Both recalls were due to the possible presence of undeclared milk.



