

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production grew at a softer pace in January, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 8.0 percent year-on-year in January, slower than 10.1 percent increase in December.



Among the main industrial groups, consumer goods production grew 18.5 percent annually in January. Production of capital goods increased 4.7 percent and those of energy and intermediate goods rose by 2.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in January, after a 2.9 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX