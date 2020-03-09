

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation rose in February after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The consumer price index increased 2.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 2.2 percent rise in January. A similar rate of inflation was seen in December.



Prices for food grew 4.4 percent annually in February. Prices for restaurants, hotels gained 3.5 percent and those of health and transport rose by 3.4 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in February.



