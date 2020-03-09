

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's current account surplus increased in the fourth quarter from the last year, data from Statistics Sweden reported Monday.



The current account surplus rose to SEK 38.8 billion in the fourth quarter from SEK 26.2 billion in last year. In the third quarter, the current account surplus was SEK 65.0 billion.



The current account surplus was equivalent to 3.9 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter. The current account as a share of the GDP last reached this level in the first quarter of 2016.



The goods trade surplus was SEK 30.2 billion and the surplus on trade in services was SEK 7.7 billion. Primary income showed a surplus of SEK 33.4 billion and secondary income resulted in a deficit of SEK 32.4 billion.



The financial account showed that net lending with the rest of the world totaled SEK 108.9 billion versus SEK 149.3 billion last year.



