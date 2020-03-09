

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citing the unusual nature of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has urged travelers to avoid long plane trips and cruise ship travels. The U.S. Department of State also has recommended against cruise ship travel due to an increased risk of coronavirus infection.



The warnings come as 21 people abroad a Princess Cruises ship were tested positive for the virus. Across the United States, confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 550 across 34 states and the District of Columbia, and the death toll rose to 22.



The health agency has issued the warning mainly to older adults and those with underlying health issues.



CDC said, 'It has become clear that people with underlying conditions such as heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, and other conditions that cause suppression of immune system particularly among the older adults, are at a high risk of serious disease if infected with the novel coronavirus.'



Cruise ship passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The agency asked people to avoid crowded places, and non-essential travels.



According to CDC, many countries have reported sustained community spread of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19. The virus appears to spread more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships.



CDC said its latest warning against conveyances, such as ships, airplanes, or trains, is because of the unusual nature of the epidemic. Generally, the agency issues travel health notices for countries and other international destinations.



For those traveling by cruise ship during the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency has asked to take various precautions, including avoiding contact with sick people and to wash hands often with soap and water. If someone was on a cruise in the past 14 days, the CDC has urged the person to monitor health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX