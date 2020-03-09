

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices recorded a historic mishap to a 30-year low on implosion in OPEC. Saudi Arabia launched a price war on Russia and that could result in dangerous implications in oil sector. The Global markets are sinking on oil price shock and Coronavirus worries.



More and more countries are adding travel restrictions and in Italy more than 16 million people are literally locked in as 366 people are dead on Coronavirus infection. The Middle East countries are implementing restrictions such as shutting down of schools and shopping malls.



Earlier signs on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street will collapse at open.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 1255.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were slipping 145.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 410.00 points.



The U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday. The Dow slumped 256.50 points or 1 percent to 25,864.78 after plummeting by nearly 900 points in early trading. The Nasdaq plunged 162.98 points or 1.9 percent to 8,575.62 and the S&P 500 tumbled 51.57 points or 1.7 percent to 2,972.37.



On the economic front, TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for February will be published at 12.30 am ET. In the prior month, the level was at 5.68.



Six month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian shares crashed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 91.22 points, or 3.01 percent, to 2,943.29 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 4.23 percent to 25,040.46.



Japanese shares hit a 14-month low. The Nikkei average ended down as much as 1,050.99 points, or 5.07 percent, at 19,698.76. The broader Topix index closed 5.61 percent lower at 1,388.97, its lowest closing since Nov. 11, 2016.



Australian markets took a $136 billion hit in one day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slumped 455.60 points, or 7.33 percent, to 5,760.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 465.10 points, or 7.40 percent, at 5,822.40.



European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 580.15 points or 10.82 percent. The German DAX is losing 794.01 points or 6.88 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 424.79 points or 6.60 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 445.37 points or 4.54 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 7.19 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX