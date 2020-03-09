

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) announced the acquisition of Solovis, a privately-held financial technology company offering multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting tools across public and private markets. Solovis co-founders Smith and Caleb Doise will remain in place. Solovis solutions will be available through Nasdaq's eVestment group.



Nasdaq stated that its investment is consistent with both the company's strategy to maximize opportunities as a technology and analytics provider to capital markets, as well as its capital deployment and return on investment capital objectives.



