

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) confirmed Monday that the global coronavirus outbreak has not had any impact on the company's supply chain or its 2020 business outlook.



Vertex said it has constructed supply chains for its marketed medicines to ensure readiness for a wide variety of contingencies. It has also built significant safety stock into its supply chain to manage potential disruptions, and also has secured second source suppliers that are geographically diverse.



The company remains highly confident in its ability to continue to supply all of its medicines-TRIKAFTA, SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO-uninterrupted to patients around the world.



