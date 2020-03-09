

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) tumbled nearly 10% on Monday morning trade.



Stock of electric car makers' as well as solar companies' have reacted negatively after crude prices fell more than 22% amid a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.



Oil prices plunged after OPEC failed to reach a deal with its allies, led by Russia, related to oil production cuts. Saudi Arabia has reportedly decided to slash its oil prices and ramp up production. Saudi Arabia has announced huge cuts to its official selling prices for April, and at at the same time plans to raise its production above the 10 million barrel per day mark, according to reports.



TSLA is currently trading at $637.21, down $66.27 or 9.42%, on the Nasdaq.



