Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Xetra
09.03.20
16:33 Uhr
549,10 Euro
-65,60
-10,67 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
557,00
558,20
16:49
556,70
558,40
16:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA INC549,10-10,67 %