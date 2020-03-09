

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release February figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are tipped to rise 5.2 percent on year, slowing from 5.4 percent in January. Producer prices are expected to ease an annual 0.3 percent after rising 0.1 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand will provide Q4 numbers for manufacturing activity; in the three months prior, activity was up 0.9 percent on quarter and volume was down 0.3 percent.



Japan will provide money stock numbers for February; M2 is expected to hold steady at 2.8 percent and M3 is called unchanged at 2.3 percent.



Australia will see February results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in January, their scores were -1 and +3, respectively.



The Philippines will release January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were worth $8.22 billion and exports were at $5.74 billion for a trade deficit of $2.48 billion.



