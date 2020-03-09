

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens has now expanded its partnership with Postmates to provide consumers on-demand delivery of pharmacy items.



Beginning Monday, March 09, shoppers in 13 cities can order items from Walgreens through Postmates. Cities include Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Portland, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Houston.



Last October, the companies had rolled-out Postmates on-demand delivery service of items available at select Walgreens stores in New York City and Brooklyn.



'We are thrilled to expand delivery service from Walgreens stores to more cities, especially Los Angeles, where we are the market leader with more than 120% more market share than the closest competitor,' said Craig Whitmer, vice president, merchant business development at Postmates. 'The drug store/convenience category is one that customers turn to for convenience on the Postmates platform.'



Postmates is currently offering a one-time free delivery, starting today through Sunday, March 15.



To order items available at more than 1,700 participating Walgreens stores, customers can visit Postmates.com or download the Postmates mobile app. They will pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.



