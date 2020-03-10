Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896435 ISIN: AU000000QAN2 Ticker-Symbol: QAN 
Tradegate
09.03.20
21:58 Uhr
2,400 Euro
-0,340
-12,41 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,100
2,400
09.03.
2,200
2,400
09.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QANTAS
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED2,400-12,41 %