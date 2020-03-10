

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2019 increased 26.4 percent to 2.62 billion euros from 2.08 billion euros in the previous year.



Operating profit or EBIT improved by 30.6% to 4.1 billion euros from the prior year.



Group revenue rose 2.9% year on year to 63.3 billion euros, with all five divisions contributing to this positive performance.



The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board plan to propose an increase in the dividend from last year's 1.15 euros per share to 1.25 euros per share this year to the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2020.



Due to the unforseeable impact of the Coronavirus on the international business activities of the company, Deutsche Post DHL Group said its 2020 EBIT guidance of more than 5.0 billion euros is, as of now, excluding the effects of the crisis.



The Group has confirmed the medium-term projections of earnings and capital expenditure announced along with Strategy 2025 in October. The guidance for 2022 calls for an increase in Group EBIT to at least 5.3 billion euros. Capex for the period from 2020 to 2022 is expected to total cumulative 8.5 billion euros to 9.5 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE POST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de