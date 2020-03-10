

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2019 was 610 million euros or 1.67 euros per share, compared to a net loss of 401 million euros or 1.10 euros per share in the prior year.



The year-on-year increase was principally attributable to positive effects resulting from the marking to market of commodity derivatives at the balance-sheet date.



Annual sales declined to 65.80 billion euros from 91.81 billion euros in the prior year.



The company intends to make its power generation portfolio in Europe climate-neutral by 2035.



The company will therefore propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 20 that a total dividend of 421 million euros be paid for the 2019 fiscal year, an increase of 28 percent compared with the previous year.



Between now and 2022, Uniper will invest more than 1.2 billion euros in projects that accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon energy world.



