

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax increased 113.6% to 91.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 104.9 pence compared to 43.6 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 105.3 million pounds compared to 101.4 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 119.4 pence compared to 109.5 pence.



Fiscal year 2019 revenue grew by 7.7% to 825.4 million pounds from 766.7 million pounds, prior year.



The 2019 proposed final dividend of 39.2 pence per share is proposed to be paid on 18 May 2020 to shareholders on the register at 24 April 2020. This will result in a final full year dividend of 54.2 pence.



