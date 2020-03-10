Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Tradegate
09.03.20
12:27 Uhr
3,145 Euro
-0,642
-16,95 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,943
3,056
09:48
2,967
3,031
09:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC3,145-16,95 %