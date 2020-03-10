

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French payroll employment increased at a faster pace in the fourth quarter, the statistical office Insee reported Tuesday.



Payroll job creation totaled 90,800 in the fourth quarter. Net employment increased 0.4 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the third quarter.



Payroll employment grew at a faster pace in the private sector, by 88,800 jobs compared to an increase of 39,900 in the third quarter. Meanwhile, it slowed down in the public sector as only 2,100 jobs were created in the fourth quarter.



The Insee said, over a year, employment grew by 287,600 or 1.1 percent. This overall increase exceeded 158,100 logged in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX