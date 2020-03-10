

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer price inflation slowed in February, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.9 percent increase in January.



The prices for transportation grew 3.4 percent annually in February and those of health, and hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 1.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in February, following a 1.7 percent drop in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4 percent annually in February and declined 0.4 percent from the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.2 percent decline in December.



Manufacturing output rose 3.9 percent annually in January.



Electricity supply declined by 15.2 percent and water supply fell 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production gained 27.2 percent.



Among the industrial sectors, production of intermediate goods, capital goods, consumer non-durable goods and consumer goods increased, while that of energy decreased.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in January, after a 6.6 percent growth in the previous month.



