

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's labor cost grew at the fastest pace in seven years in 2019, data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



In 2019, hourly labor cost grew 3 percent versus 2.4 percent rise in 2018. This was the fastest rise since 2012, when cost was up 3.1 percent.



The costs of gross earnings increased 2.9 percent and non-wage costs were up 3.2 percent.



However, hourly labor cost increased 3 percent on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter, slightly slower than the 3.1 percent rise in the third quarter.



Gross earnings gained 2.7 percent and non-wage costs advanced 4.2 percent.



On a quarterly basis, hourly labor cost remained flat after rising 1 percent.



