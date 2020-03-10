

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to controlling interest of $7.3 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net loss of $10.0 million, or $0.14 per share, a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter total revenues were $8.7 million, a 13% increase year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter.



'We are currently forecasting an increase in military revenues in 2020 as compared to 2019 but this is expected to be partially offset by lower demand from our industrial customers,' said John Fan, CEO of Kopin Corp.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KOPIN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de