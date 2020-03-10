Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888358 ISIN: US5006001011 Ticker-Symbol: KOC 
Stuttgart
10.03.20
08:11 Uhr
0,278 Euro
-0,040
-12,58 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOPIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOPIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,294
0,314
14:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KOPIN
KOPIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOPIN CORPORATION0,278-12,58 %