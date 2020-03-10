

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said Tuesday it has made additional adjustments to its schedule and will reduce international as well as domestic capacity in response to lower travel demand due to coronavirus or COVID-19.



The airline plans to reduce international capacity for the summer peak by 10 percent compared to the previous selling schedule. This includes a 55 percent reduction in trans-Pacific capacity.



American Airlines will also reduce its domestic capacity in April by 7.5 percent compared to the current schedule. The airline will decrease frequencies on markets with robust schedule patterns and cancel routes where customers can be easily re-accommodated.



American Airline said it is suspending service to mainland China and Hong Kong from Los Angeles through the summer, suspending service to mainland China from Dallas-Fort Worth through the summer, and also suspending service to Hong Kong or HKG from Dallas-Fort Worth or DFW through June. DFW-HKG will resume with a reduced schedule in July.



Further, the airline is extending the suspension of service to Seoul, South Korea from DFW into early May. Flights to Tokyo's Narita International Airport and Haneda International Airport from Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth will be operated with smaller wide-body aircraft beginning in May.



Regarding the airline's operations to Europe, American said it is suspending service to Rome from Philadelphia effective immediately through the end of April, extending the suspension of service to Milan, and also suspending flights to Rome from Chicago and Charlotte through early summer.



The company is also delaying the seasonal resumption of flights to Barcelona from Charlotte and to Venice from Chicago to early June.



Further, the airline is delaying the seasonal resumption of flights to Rome from New York and DFW through the end of April, and suspending operation of its second daily flight from DFW to Rome for the summer.



American is reducing service to Paris and Madrid for parts of May and June.



Moving on to South America, American Airlines said that flights to Montevideo, Uruguay from Miami will become seasonal, with service ending in May and resuming in December. Flights to Santiago, Chile from DFW will be suspended through April.



The company said it will redeploy wide-body aircraft on key domestic routes in its network and introduce new seasonal service between Chicago and Honolulu this summer on a Boeing 787-9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

