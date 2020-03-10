

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) said, for fiscal 2020, the company now only expects sales volume and revenues to grow by a percentage in the low single digits compared with the previous year. Management expects a drop in EBIT in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range. EBIT margin is forecast to range between 20 percent and 25 percent.



In the medium to long term, the company expects sales revenue growth will resume in the high single-digit percentage range. For the medium term, management assumes that the EBIT margin will return to around 26 percent.



Rational AG confirmed the provisional sales revenues and EBIT figures for the fiscal year 2019 reported in February.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Rational AG will propose to the general meeting of shareholders to distribute a dividend of 10.70 euros per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RATIONAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de