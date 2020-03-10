

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Pharmacy, Inc., a unit of CVS Health Corp. (CVS), and certain of its subsidiaries have agreed to acquire Schnuck Markets Inc.'s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses. CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire and operate 99 of the grocer's pharmacies and will brand them as CVS Pharmacy. Also, CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire the prescription files from 11 Schnucks pharmacies.



Following completion of the deal, all Schnucks pharmacy customers will have access to CVS Pharmacy's pharmacy care programs. The acquisition is anticipated to be completed by end of the second quarter.



