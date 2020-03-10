

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post said that share buyback programme with a total volume of up to 3.17 million shares, representing up to about 0.26% of the share capital of the company, will be carried out between March 11th, 2020 and April 9th, 2020 on the basis of an irrevocable arrangement by an independent financial service provider.



About 3.17 million shares of the company will be repurchased for a total purchase price of up to 120 million euros.



On November 26th, 2019 the company's Management Board has resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks of Deutsche Post AG.



