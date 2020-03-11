

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production rose for the first time in three month in January, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production increased 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.3 percent decline in December



Among the eight largest categories, the machine industry production expanded the most in January.



Production of the machine industry grew 15.1 percent in January and those of repair, maintenance and service, and electrical and electronic equipment increased by 5.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production gained 3.1 percent month-on-month in January.



