Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Von Beginn an dabei sein Milliarden-Markt für Psychedelika erreicht die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 550135 ISIN: DE0005501357 Ticker-Symbol: SPR 
Xetra
11.03.20
09:18 Uhr
63,05 Euro
+0,10
+0,16 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,95
63,05
09:18
62,95
63,00
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER
AXEL SPRINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXEL SPRINGER SE63,05+0,16 %