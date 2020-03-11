Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7CY ISIN: GB00B01FLG62 Ticker-Symbol: GHN 
Frankfurt
11.03.20
08:22 Uhr
1,509 Euro
-0,133
-8,07 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
G4S PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
G4S PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,358
1,407
09:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
G4S
G4S PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
G4S PLC1,509-8,07 %