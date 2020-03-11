

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Quilter plc reported a IFRS loss before tax attributable to equity holders from continuing operations of 53 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to profit of 41 million pounds, prior year, reflecting a higher policyholder tax charge due to the increase in market levels during 2019. Loss per share from continuing operations was 1.1 pence compared to profit of 3.5 pence.



On a management basis, from continuing business (excludes QLA), adjusted profit before tax was up 3% to 182 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 8.6 pence compared to 8.9 pence.



Fiscal year 2019 total revenue was 7.82 billion pounds. Investment return was 6.87 billion pounds, for the fiscal year period.



Quilter plc also announced it has launched an odd-lot offer, pursuant to which shareholders holding fewer than 100 ordinary shares in Quilter, will be offered the opportunity to sell their shares at a 5% premium to the market price. Eligible odd-lot holders may elect to either sell their ordinary shares to the company at the offer price or retain their ordinary shares.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.5 pence per share to provide a full year dividend of 5.2 pence per share. The Group noted that odd-lot holders will receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 on their odd-lot offer shares providing they still hold their shares on the dividend record date, 3 April 2020.



