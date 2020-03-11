

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) stated that it has experienced disruption across much of the world as a result of COVID-19. The Group has now made the decision to cancel a number of events, and to postpone some until later in the year. The overall impact on fiscal 2020 of these changes is to reduce revenue by 6 million pounds and to reduce operating profit by 5 million pounds, before other mitigating cost savings.



The Group noted that it has made no changes at this stage to events originally scheduled from July up to and including September.



