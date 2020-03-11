

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue UK's monthly GDP, industrial and construction output and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month in January, slightly slower than the 0.3 percent rise in December.



Ahead of the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2950 against the greenback, 136.27 against the yen, 1.2123 against the franc and 0.8739 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



