

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per ADS increased to $1.72 from $1.16, a year ago. Adjusted net income attributable to Daqo shareholders was $24.5 million, compared to $15.7 million, a year ago.



Fourth-quarter revenues increased to $118.9 million from $75.6 million, previous year. The company produced 16,204 MT and sold 13,291 MT of polysilicon during the quarter.



Daqo New Energy Corp. expects to produce approximately 18,000MT to 19,000MT of polysilicon and sell approximately 17,500MT to 18,500MT of polysilicon to external customers during the first quarter of 2020.



For full year 2020, the company expects to produce approximately 73,000 to 75,000 MT of polysilicon, inclusive of the impact of the annual facility maintenance.



