

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined for the seventh month in a row in January, data from Istat showed Wednesday.



The producer prices index decreased 2.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.1 percent decline in December.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.2 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices decreased by 0.3 percent monthly in January and fell 3.4 percent from a year ago.



Producer prices in the foreign market increased by 0.2 percent on month and rose 0.9 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX