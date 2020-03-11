

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to negative headlines around the coronavirus and watched for stimulus measures by government to combat the virus' impact.



There were doubts about whether expected stimulus measures would be adequate enough to soften the economic blows from the coronavirus outbreak.



Media reports suggest that U.S. President Donald Trump briefed Senate Republicans Tuesday on his proposed economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak.



White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to specify the dollar amount for the package, but confirmed that Trump prefers it include a payroll tax 'holiday' through the end of this year.



China reported an increase in imported coronavirus cases today, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases. Infections in Italy topped the 10,000 mark more than anywhere but China.



The total number of cases worldwide neared 120,000, with a rapid growth in new infections in France, Spain, Germany and Iran.



China's Shanghai Composite index shed 28.24 points, or 0.94 percent, to finish at 2,968.52, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.66 percent to 25,223.33.



Japanese stocks ended sharply lower despite a slid lead from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei average plunged 451.06 points, or 2.27 percent, to 19,416.06, marking its lowest close since Dec. 26, 2018. The broader Topix index ended 1.53 percent lower at 1,385.12. Tech stocks fell broadly, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron losing around 6 percent.



Toyota dropped 1 percent on reports that it plans to temporarily cut production of its Lexus models in Japan due to falling demand in China amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Australian markets slipped into bear market territory due to disappointment over a lack of details on a U.S. economic stimulus.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 213.70 points, or 3.60 percent, to 5,725.90 despite the government announcing a $2.4 billion (US $1.6 billion) package to help tackle the virus outbreak. The broader All Ordinaries index slumped 206.50 points, or 3.44 percent, to 5,789.30.



The big four banks lost 5-7 percent while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto ended down 2.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Energy companies such as Woodside Petroleum and Santos gave up 4-5 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining plummeted 8.6 percent after cutting its full-year gold production forecast.



Australia's consumer confidence declined to a five-year low in March as worsening coronavirus outbreak and associated rout in financial markets weighed on households' major purchase decisions and finances, survey data from Westpac showed.



Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said at a business summit that a mix of fiscal and monetary policy will help the economy to navigate through difficult period.



Seoul stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure as foreign funds sold off shares despite short-sale curbs. The benchmark fell below the psychologically-important 1,900 for the first time since February 2016 before ending the session down 54.66 points, or 2.78 percent, at 1,908.27.



New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index ended down 23.87 points, or 0.22 percent, at 10,873.60, its lowest close since Nov. 18, 2019, after climbing as much as 2.7 percent in early trading.



U.S. stocks showed wild swings on Tuesday before ending sharply higher in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to provide 'very substantial relief' to combat the coronavirus outbreak.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 jumped around 4.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiked 5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX