

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices rose at a softer pace in February, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, slower than 1.3 percent increase in January.



Prices for domestic market increased 1.3 percent annually in February and foreign market rose 0.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in February, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales in volume terms grew a working-day adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.5 percent increase in December.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.7 percent in January, following a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.



In value terms, retail sales increased 8.5 percent annually in January and rose 4.1 percent a month ago.



