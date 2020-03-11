

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said it has had an increase in total revenues on a year-to-date basis in fiscal 2020. However, given the rapidly changing environment with COVID-19, the company decided to refrain from providing specific guidance. Build-A-Bear Workshop is evaluating a variety of scenario plans for the business going forward.



Fourth-quarter adjusted net profit per share was $0.40 compared to a loss of $0.05, previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted pretax income increased to $7.29 million from $1.21 million, prior year.



Fourth-quarter total revenues were $104.6 million, a 3.0% increase from prior year, inclusive of a 2.1% increase in net retail sales and a 46.2% increase in commercial revenue. Analysts expected revenue of $103.29 million for the quarter.



