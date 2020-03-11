

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) together have warned seven companies for allegedly selling unapproved products by making unsupported claims that the products can treat or prevent coronavirus (COVID-19).



The warning letters were sent to Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., N-ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.



These companies have been advertising products such as teas, essential oils, and colloidal silver as having the ability to treat or prevent coronavirus. However, the FDA confirms that there are no approved vaccines, drugs, or investigational products currently available to treat or prevent the virus.



Across the United States, confirmed coronavirus cases have breached the 1,000 mark and the death toll has risen to 30, as on March 10. Worldwide, more than 117,700 people have been infected and over 4,200 people have died of the novel coronavirus so far.



'What we don't need in this situation are companies preying on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims. These warning letters are just the first step,' said FTC Chairman Joe Simons.



In the letters, the FTC advised the recipients to immediately stop making all claims that their products can treat or cure coronavirus.



The FTC added that it may seek a federal court injunction and an order requiring money to be refunded to consumers if these companies do not stop spreading these false claims. It also asked the companies to respond to the letter and notify the FTC within 48 hours of the specific actions taken by them to address the concerns.



