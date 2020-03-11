

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Britain's Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries revealed that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.



The Conservative MP is the first British lawmaker to test positive for the killer bug.



Dorries, 62, reportedly took part in a Downing Street reception attended by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and two cabinet ministers.



With this, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose to 383 and casualties increased to six.



In other coronavirus-related news, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that up to 70 percent of the country's population could be become infected by the virus.



Major sporting and other events are affected over COVID fears.



Manchester City v Arsenal match in English Premier League was postponed as a precautionary measure.



Greek football team Olympiakos' owner Evangelos Marinakis was tested positive for the disease.



One of the world's biggest music festivals, Coachella, was postponed until October.



Google's parent company Alphabet has asked its North American staff to work from home.



New York's governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the National Guard will be deployed to New Rochelle town, which saw 'the largest cluster' of COVID cases in the United States, to contain the spread of the virus.



Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country crossed 1,000.



Some key industries in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, will resume operations.



Australian government announced $2.4 billion health package to tackle the outbreak.



