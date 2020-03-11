Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 ISIN: US4370761029 Ticker-Symbol: HDI 
Tradegate
11.03.20
17:26 Uhr
193,24 Euro
-6,10
-3,06 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,68
192,80
17:27
192,64
192,80
17:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOME DEPOT INC193,24-3,06 %