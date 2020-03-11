

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meijer has announced a voluntary recall of 13,284 packages of mixed nuts due to the potential risk of an undeclared Brazil nuts in the product.



The recalled products were sold at all Meijer stores. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Brazil nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



Meijer is recalling 'Fresh from Meijer - Mixed Nuts with Peanuts & Sea Salt' sold in clear plastic 16 oz. packages under the Meijer brand label with sell-by dates-- 7-16-2020, 9-5-2020, 10-15-2020.



The company has asked its customers who have purchased this product to throw the product away or return it to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered the product contained Brazil nuts, which is not part of the product formulation or declared on package labelling



The multi-state recall involves product potentially sold between Dec. 5, 2019 and March 9, 2020 in all Meijer super stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. There have been no illnesses reported to date.



